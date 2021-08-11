Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,730 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 15.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

