Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,551 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Allison Transmission worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

