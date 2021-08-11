Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Black Hills worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.92.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.