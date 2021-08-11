Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. United Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $223,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 350,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON opened at $233.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.