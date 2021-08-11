CheesecakeSwap Token Market Cap Achieves $171,595.23 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $171,595.23 and $116,421.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00160563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,594.37 or 0.99639171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.86 or 0.00869468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.