Cheesecoin Trading Up 18.7% Over Last Week (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $188,487.71 and $22.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cheesecoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018827 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheesecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheesecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.