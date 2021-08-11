Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

