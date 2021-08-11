Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 4799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.82.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

