Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%.

CHK traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $56.94. 2,950,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,537. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.