Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.39.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
