Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

