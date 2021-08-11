China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.88. China Finance Online shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 32,783 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.82%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

