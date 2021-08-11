China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 15,407,561 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 46,813.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 457,831 shares during the period. China XD Plastics makes up about 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of China XD Plastics worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

