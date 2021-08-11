ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,507 shares.The stock last traded at $39.64 and had previously closed at $40.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.82.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

