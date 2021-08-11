Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director Sells $267,998.40 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.86. 196,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,942,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

