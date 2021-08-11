Chrono.tech Price Tops $20.62 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $14.64 million and $82,699.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $20.62 or 0.00044502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00882292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00112466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00150318 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

