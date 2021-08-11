Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Boosted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 3.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

CB stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,191. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.88.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

