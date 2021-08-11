Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.57

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.57 and last traded at $180.28, with a volume of 41639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.88.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 28.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 53.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

