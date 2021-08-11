CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. 342,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.