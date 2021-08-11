CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of CI Financial worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

