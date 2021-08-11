CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. 2,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,331. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

