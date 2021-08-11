CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CI Financial by 706.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,621 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,945,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,961,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

