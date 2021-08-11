CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,331. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

CIXX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

