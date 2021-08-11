CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $20.42. CI Financial shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 747 shares traded.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIXX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 126,920 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CI Financial by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 240,438 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.