CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Upgraded to Outperformer by CIBC

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CI Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

