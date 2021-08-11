CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.18. 1,116,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.64. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$14.91 and a 1-year high of C$25.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 EPS for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.