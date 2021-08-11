CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIX. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

Shares of CIX traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.64. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.91 and a 52 week high of C$25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

