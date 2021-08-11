CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up C$0.65 on Wednesday, hitting C$25.18. 1,116,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$25.87.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 EPS for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir bought 35,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

