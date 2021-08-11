CIBC Boosts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
AirBoss of America stock traded up C$3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.06. 305,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,140. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.21.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
