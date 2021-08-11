CIBC Boosts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

AirBoss of America stock traded up C$3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.06. 305,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,140. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.21.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

