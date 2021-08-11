CIBC Increases Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$51.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 740. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

