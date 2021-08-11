CIBC Lowers Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$2.25

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price cut by CIBC to C$2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of TSE CFF traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,264. The firm has a market cap of C$84.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.00. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$46.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

