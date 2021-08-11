CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro (TSE:MRU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRU. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.89.

MRU traded down C$2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,086. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$60.76.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

