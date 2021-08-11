CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$260.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$253.08.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$241.25. 16,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$249.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 112.36.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

