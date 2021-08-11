CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$59.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.38.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS traded down C$6.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.74. 1,021,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,528. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 76.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.52. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$29.30 and a 52 week high of C$62.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.