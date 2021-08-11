Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 1,943,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,790,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The stock has a market cap of C$470.19 million and a P/E ratio of -48.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$161,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,625.

