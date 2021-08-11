Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.12% of Ciena worth $186,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.28. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,542. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

