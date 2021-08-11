Cindicator Hits Market Cap of $30.13 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $30.13 million and $323,887.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00894985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00112759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043328 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

CND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.