CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.

NYSE CIR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. 243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $647.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.