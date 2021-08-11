Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $39,735.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,495. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

