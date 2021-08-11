Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $39,735.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,495. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
