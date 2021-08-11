Cisco Systems (CSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.01. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

