Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. 12,592,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,424,785. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

