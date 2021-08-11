Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

