Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $79.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.