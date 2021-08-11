City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.38 Million

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post sales of $39.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $39.84 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $157.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.15 million to $159.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $165.06 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $169.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 56.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 315,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 113,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

