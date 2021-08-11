Civic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $148.75 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. Civic has a market cap of $230.95 million and $148.75 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00894985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00112759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043328 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

