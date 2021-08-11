Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.25

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.25 and last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 1408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 115,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

