Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 160.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,599,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.23. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.