Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 657 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 37.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $658,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in BlackRock by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $912.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $878.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

