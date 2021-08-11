ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.72. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 15,107 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of 258.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.91.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 19,005 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at $19,122,317.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,372,828.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $116,201. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne by 36.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

