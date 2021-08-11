ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%.

NASDAQ:CLPT traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 1,324,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,052. The company has a quick ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 22.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $379.10 million, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.