Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 118,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,241. The firm has a market cap of $559.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.04. Clene has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clene were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

